Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

City parking charges: Auckland Transport press release by Mayor Wayne Brown’s chief of staff forces apology from CEO Dean Kimpton

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
Wayne Brown has reprimanded Auckland Transport over its 24/7 parking charges. Video / NZHerald

A series of harsh internal editing notes by the mayor’s chief of staff to a draft Auckland Transport media release has revealed wide-ranging disagreements within council organisations about a controversial city parking plan.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand