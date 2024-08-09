Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024: Couples’ profiles - Graeme Young and Sarah Small

What’s the experience been like so far?

The experience has been super fun, challenging, but awesome to learn something new and get out of my comfort zone.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I reckon I’m going to be really nervous, excited, and hoping for a flawless dance!

What is your dancing experience?

My dancing experience is zilch.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Graeme is very patient, funny, is taking our mission very seriously, and just a really cool guy.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

Meeting new people, having a bit of a creative outlet, and doing something totally new.

Graeme Young

Why are you dancing?

I got involved in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice by accident.

I responded to a friend’s message on Facebook. At the time I had just become an empty-nester so I had the time. Hence two weeks later I was at the first practice.

What’s the experience been like so far?

Hospice is such a great organisation that has helped so many people and families. So dancing at a fundraising event for Hospice is just my way of saying thank you for everything that you do.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

For a person without absolutely no dance experience, the journey towards the big night has been a mixture of a lot of things.

From the unknown, to stepping outside your comfort zone, to the emotional side, to the sense of excitement.

How would you describe your dance partner?

I am so lucky to have Sarah as my partner.

She is so easygoing, along with a competitive nature which keeps you on your toes. Speaking of toes - sorry for all the times I have stood on yours, Sarah.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

The feeling of achievement when you nail a part of your routine and the awesome people that you have met and got to know along the way.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17, at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This year, for the first time, there will also be a matinee, on Sunday, August 11, at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.