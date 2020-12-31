Happy Booze Year: Majority of New Year's Eve arrests alcohol-related

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Dozens of people were arrested overnight as the new year landed in New Zealand - and police say most of the lock ups were alcohol related.

Overall, police said they were happy with the behaviour of revellers across the country and the presence of officers in the main areas was focused on prevention and ensuring revellers stayed safe.

"Police attended some disorder jobs involving large gatherings of youths, arrests that were made mostly related to alcohol and disorder," a spokesperson said.

Twenty two people were arrested across Whangamatā as a result of an incident at Williamson Park and other "hot spots" of disorder in the Coromandel town.

Close to $6000 worth of stock was stolen from a local cafe, and the Herald understands there are fears the roof is so badly damaged it will have to be replaced after a number of teens climbed atop it.

The rioting youths were throwing bottles at police, who armed themselves with shields and batons.

"There was just this roar of out-of-control drunk kids and no music," said Auckland holidaymaker Jane Phare.

"There was a huge crowd of drunk teens who had climbed up on the roof. They were throwing bottles at police - there were bottles flying everywhere, smashing onto the ground.

"The road littered with broken glass and police were trying to keep young ones arriving away from bottles crashing down. Police were telling us to stay back.

"Riot police with shields and batons arrived at the club and everybody scattered."

Police at the Whangamatā Surf Club after youths climbed on the roof and started throwing bottles. Photo / Jane Phare

Police said in Auckland there were 16 arrests in the CBD.

"These were mostly related to alcohol and disorder incidents," said the spokesperson.

"Police attended a disorder job in Mission Bay involving youths, two people were arrested."

No major problems were reported at celebrations in Mt Maunganui despite large crowds.

In Wellington New Year celebrations were generally well-behaved.

Police attended a disorder job in the CBD where five people were arrested.

In Wanaka there were five arrests, the majority were for disorder.

There were multiple breaches of the liquor ban and warnings for disorder.

"Police would like to thank those that enjoyed New Year's celebrations responsibly," said the spokesperson.