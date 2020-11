Hannah Francis was killed when a bus crashed near Ohakune. Photo / Supplied

An inquest in Auckland will begin on Tuesday morning after Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a Mt Ruapehu bus crash.

Hannah died in July 2018 after the bus rolled near Tūroa skifield.

Hannah Francis is pictured with her dad Matthew, step-mum Christina and step-brothers Joshua Dukeson (left) and Caleb Dukeson (right). Photo / Supplied

Coroner Brigitte Windley is expected to examine what caused the crash.

The inquest will also examine whether Hannah's death could have been avoided if the bus had a safety restraint system

The bus crashed on Ohakune Mountain Rd, an access road between Turoa ski field and Ohakune.