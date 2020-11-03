Hannah Francis inquest: Driver says old alpine bus was being used too much

Hannah Francis was killed when a bus crashed near Ohakune 28 July 2018. Photo / Supplied

It was a normal start to the trip near a Ruapehu skifield, but soon passengers were screaming, one leaped from the bus, and 11-year-old Hannah Francis lost her life.

How the Ohakune Mountain Rd bus trip went so wrong that day in July 2018 remains unknown - but an inquest on Wednesday heard claims some Ruapehu Alpine Lifts buses went from running two trips daily to 10 or more.

The fatal crash driver, who has name suppression, rejected suggestions he went too fast around a hairpin turn, or wore out the Mitsubishi Fuso's brakes.

The Herald previously discovered the 1994 Fuso bus had failed multiple Certificate of Fitness inspections.

And on Wednesday, the inquest in Auckland heard one Ruapehu Alpine Lifts employee left soon after the crash, citing an increased workload for old buses.

The former employee said before 2017, buses only transported workers between Ohakune and the skifields about two or three times daily.

Hannah Francis with mum Michelle Bruton. Photo / Supplied

But a business model shake-up in 2017 meant the company started carrying tourists, and buses sometimes ran 11 trips a day.

The driver told the inquest he shared some of that employee's concerns.

"The bus was already old and then because of that errand, those kind of things could have caused the accident," he told the Coroners Court.

Alistair Darroch, counsel for Vehicle Testing New Zealand, asked the driver about brake fade, which referred to a reduction in stopping power due to repeated use.

Darroch said a witness driving behind the bus reported smelling brakes, as did some passengers.

The driver agreed the smell was the tell-tale sign of overheating brakes.

Hannah Francis is pictured with her dad Matthew, step-mum Christina and step-brothers Joshua Dukeson (left) and Caleb Dukeson (right). Photo / Supplied

But he refused to accept it was possible he could have overused brakes when going downhill the day of the fatal crash.

A crash investigation document presented to the inquest said brake fade could happen after repeated use, especially if the bus had a heavy load or was travelling fast.

About 30 people were on the bus the day it crashed. The driver reported losing control of the bus at about 60 to 70km/h.

"It was a completely normal trip until the brakes failed?" Darroch asked the driver.

"Correct," the driver replied.

The inquest heard an alarm would activate when the brakes' air pressure fell.

The driver said the alarm also went off every time he started the bus in the morning, so he was familiar with the sound.

He believed that shortly before the fatal crash, he heard that alarm for the first time when the bus was in motion.

The driver was asked what training he had around that alarm.

"I don't have any recollection that subject was discussed," he replied.

The driver earlier admitted lying many times, including on a competency document he signed one day before the central North Island crash.

He also voiced sorrow and regret.

"As a father, this is an indescribably sad moment that will stay with me forever. I can never express fully how sorry I am and would do anything to change that day."

The inquest also heard one man leaped for his life as the driver lost control of the bus.

Coroner Brigitte Windley is examining what might prevent a similar tragedy happening in future.

The inquest continues.