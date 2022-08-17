Hamish Clark: Why is Christchurch not a sellout for the All Blacks?

The All Blacks test in Christchurch is not a sellout. Photo / APN

OPINION

Why is Christchurch not a sellout?

If Razor was the coach, the tickets for next week's test match would be as good as gone!

Christchurch is rugby mad.

The test is just over a week out, and not a sellout?

It's treacherous! Or is it?

More than a quarter of the All Blacks are Crusaders - 10 of the 36-man squad. More than one in four.

Add in Fletcher Newell - that makes 11.

Yesterday's endorsement of coach Ian Foster has left some Canterbury supporters feeling flat.

The hype, the build-up, the expectation. Dashed. Razor the saviour? It didn't happen. Won't happen, not now anyway.

A text message pinged my phone late Wednesday afternoon.

It read - 'Can't wait to watch Fozzie lead the team to another commanding victory (wink)'

It was made in jest.

The coaching decision has been made. Thank goodness, it was starting to turn into something out of the 'Days of our Lives' mixed in with 'Survivor' - a real soap opera.

Finally, someone at NZR has stamped their foot and said enough! It's time to move on from this circus. Is Foster our man or not? Let's stop the popularity contest in the media, and take charge of the situation.

That will stop the media bandwagon, and we can move on and play the ball, not the media.

At the rugby union press conference, the hard men were a bit touchy feelie - Foz this, Fozzy that, add in Robbo. No offside here. No red sign of a red card.



The 'Foz' was back. In black - 100 per cent. The board was unanimous.

Foster's stocks were bolstered, Schmidt was promoted to assistant coach. No room for Razor.

I sincerely hope they have got it right.

I want nothing more than the All Blacks winning again as they did in the last test.

Nothing beats seeing the All Blacks at their very best.

Everyone playing in the right position. Representing themselves, their families, and their country. What a privilege.

Full in the knowledge that the rugby bosses are right behind them.

We all love our rugby. We think we know it all - who should be coach, who should be number 10.

This time we have to trust the rugby bosses - the CEO, the board, the coach, and the players.

It is they who are under the biggest pressure now, not Scott Robertson.

Their positions and careers are on the line all the way to the Rugby World Cup.

Let's sell out the stadium in Christchurch for the test match.

It would be the proper thing. A mark of respect, accepting the decisions made, backing the team 100 per cent.

It's the least Canterbury can do.