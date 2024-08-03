Overall, the ministry sent 261 legal orders in the past year to unwilling schools, telling them they must enrol students excluded or expelled from elsewhere, Official Information Act (OIA) data showed.
And while schools in 251 cases had accepted the ministry’s orders, three unnamed schools – two in Auckland and one in Waikato – had refused to comply.
The teen’s mum said she believed Hillcrest High was the Waikato school mentioned in the OIA.
It didn’t believe it was appropriate to go into detail about the teen’s personal information.
Jocelyn Mikaere, deputy secretary of the ministry’s Te Tai Whenua Central operation, said the ministry only approves directives “in exceptional circumstances where we are unable to reach an agreement with a school to re-enrol a student”.
“We know that excluding a student is not a decision that schools take lightly - often the exclusion is the result of complex and challenging behaviours,” she said.
After a directive is issued, the ministry tries to continue working with whānau and schools to manage the student’s transition back into education, sometimes by helping get additional support systems in place at the school, she said.
However, actually forcing the school to comply with the directive “would be the very last option” and only used “when every other option has been exhausted”, Mikaere said.
“In this case, the student has identified a new pathway to progress his education and training with the support of his family, and we wish him every success,” she said.
It could be that they don’t believe the behaviour in the excluded student has changed or because they have not received the financial or teaching assistance they believe they need to accommodate the student, Couillault said.
“In my experience, when there’s pushback, there’s always a piece of information that’s missing, something that hasn’t been done,” he said.
Schools did not take the process lightly, he said.
Meanwhile, the Waikato teen’s mum feels Hillcrest High School’s attitude has let her son down.
“It’s horrendous for a young teenager to have been left without education,” she said.
She’s now looking forward to her son gaining confidence and skills at his new course, she said.