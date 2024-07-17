A further 230 letters were sent to schools ordering them to accept students living outside their zones.
Overall, 90 letters were sent to primary schools, 138 went to secondaries and 33 to composite schools accepting younger and older students.
The letters – officially known as directives – are a measure of last resort and only sent to schools in “exceptional circumstances”, the Ministry said.
Ray McMillan – from the Ministry’s Network and Regulatory division – said the directives are legally enforceable and override any enrolment process at individual schools.
They are sent to ensure all school-age students – including any who have been excluded or expelled – are able to receive their legal right to free education at a state school.
However, before the letters can be sent, the ministry must make “all reasonable attempts” to consult with the schools, the student’s parents and anyone else who might be able to advise or help with the child’s welfare, McMillan said.
‘Travesty of justice’
The mother of the 15-year-old trying to enrol at Mt Roskill Grammar said she accepts her son has struggled over the past two years.
He was excluded from another school after a fight and then became involved in antisocial behaviour. However, he had since turned a corner and was keen to get back into learning, she said.
The teen, who has Eritrean heritage, said he got into the fight after being racially abused.
Following the Herald’s article last month, the family had a meeting with the ministry and Mt Roskill Grammar School.