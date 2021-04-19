Hamilton's Anzac Day parade shortened to take pressure off ageing veterans

Hamilton's dawn and civic Anzac Day parades ending at Memorial Park in Hamilton East will be shorter this year. Photo / Hamilton City Council

A move to shorten an Anzac Day parade in one city for the safety of its ageing and sometimes frail veterans has been applauded by the RSA's national body.

Hamilton is this year shortening the length of its march due to concerns the longer route was too "taxing" on older RSA members.

The move is being hailed by the Returned and Services Association (RSA) National as "pragmatic and commonsense".

Hamilton's new Anzac Day Parade route will leave from the corner of Anzac Parade and Victoria St. Image / Hamilton City Council

The previous start route from Knox St in Hamilton CBD is being relocated to the corner of Anzac Parade and Victoria Sts to shave 300m off the previous 900m walk.

Hamilton RSA President Ross Bredesen said they asked for a shortened route to reduce the distance veterans and other marchers had to walk to reach the services at the Memorial Park cenotaph.

"However, for our older members, especially those who attend both the Dawn and Civic ceremonies, the former route from Knox St could be quite taxing.

"The same goes for young cadets who may also march twice on Anzac Day, and then stand for the commemorations, in their full uniform."

Unlike other areas, Hamilton holds a parade before both Hamilton's Anzac Day Dawn and Civic commemorations. The previous Knox St start point had significance for the Defence Force community because it was the site of the former Hamilton Drill Hall.

Hamilton City Council events manager Tracey Wood said every Anzac Day staff St John medics provided first aid to marchers suffering from fatigue or heat stroke during the later Civic Service and the shortened route would ensure everyone could keep taking part.

There was an incline on Victoria St on the return march also proved to be a struggle for some.

"This is about looking after the wellbeing of everyone who attends the Anzac Day commemorations."

RSA National spokesperson Jeremy Seed said while it was up to each individual RSA to decide how long the march was, Hamilton's move made sense.

Seed said the long marches could be too much for some veterans - who despite the risk were often still determined to do it.

"We applaud this pragmatic commonsense approach as veterans get older and being concerned with their welfare first and foremost, but also being able to commemorate the service of the fallen is significant and the fact that you can still do one without impinging significantly on the other seems to be win-win."

Parades are not always a part of Anzac services.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage which overseas the parade for the dawn ceremony in Wellington said there would be no change to the march as the distance was less than 100m.

Auckland Council's Anzac parade which is part of the commemorations held at Auckland Domain remains unchanged, as does Tauranga's.

Christchurch City Council's parade is the same as previous years and is less than a 300m march from the Christchurch RSA to Cranmer Square Green.