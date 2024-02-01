Government ministers are asked to disclose tobacco industry links, what you can no longer put in your recycling bins and Air New Zealand's impact on our economy in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Hamilton Zoo’s 19-year-old giraffe Ndale has died after he suffered an accidental fall overnight, said zoo officials.

In a statement released this afternoon, a zoo spokesperson said “The team is heartbroken to share that today we said goodbye to Ndale, our 19-year-old giraffe.

“Ndale passed away after an accidental fall that took place overnight, following a general check-up procedure undertaken yesterday.”

Yesterday, the giraffe was placed under anaesthesia to undertake several essential health procedures including dental treatment.

Head Veterinarian Richard Sim said, “Ndale was a geriatric giraffe, trained to allow keepers to get blood samples. Based on an initial assessment from blood samples it showed he was in a good condition to undertake the procedure”.

“The Zoo team were really happy with how the procedure went and we were able to fix a number of concerns we had for his health. Anaesthesia in such a tall, big animal is never without risk, but he was moving around and acting normal by the end of the day,” Sim said.

“Unfortunately, at first check this morning he was found on the ground unable to stand. The Zoo team responded quickly to support Ndale, make him more comfortable and were able to get him on his feet. With signs of weakness, he later collapsed, stopped breathing and passed away”.

Ndale left behind two other giraffes at Hamilton Zoo - Masamba and Dume.

Sumatran tiger cub born to Zayana died at Auckland Zoo after sustaining a head injury. Photo / supplied. credit: Auckland Zoo

Team Leader Eddie Cheadle said the team is devastated.

“Ndale was many of the keepers’ favourite as he was such a chilled-out giraffe who was friendlier than most. We are in a bit of shock at his sudden departure and we will miss him a lot,” he said.

“Ndale was the giraffe that was most comfortable with keepers at the zoo and holds a special place in many of our hearts. Whether through spending time training him for behaviours or simply enjoying small moments with him during the day, he has impacted many of us and will be sorely missed.”

Giraffes are native to Southeast Africa and can live between 10 and 15 years in the wild. In captivity, they can live up to the age of 25.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species has listed giraffes as vulnerable.

The name Ndale means “prankster” in the Ngoni dialect of Malawi and was chosen because he was speedy and full of energy, soon after he was born in Auckland Zoo in August 2004.

When he was born Ndale weighed 50kg and was 1.6 metres tall. He was walking within 20 minutes and running after 90 minutes.

This incident comes two days after a four-week-old tiger cub was euthanised after sustaining a head injury from taking a tumble in its habitat at Auckland Zoo.

The Sumatran tiger cub was exploring its habitat on Saturday afternoon when the incident happened.

“It’s hugely upsetting for everyone connected with the zoo, but nobody is more devastated today than our team of carnivore keepers who have been doing an incredible job supporting Zayana throughout her entire breeding journey,” said zoo director, Kevin Buley.