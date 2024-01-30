MPs are back with plenty on the to-do list, Wellington's water woes and ANZ’s latest scam warning for customers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

The Auckland Zoo tiger habitat is closed to visitors following the euthanisation of a four-week-old tiger cub today after sustaining a head injury from taking a tumble in its habitat.

The Sumatran tiger cub was exploring its habitat on Saturday afternoon when the incident happened.

“It’s hugely upsetting for everyone connected with the zoo, but nobody is more devastated today than our team of carnivore keepers who have been doing an incredible job supporting Zayana throughout her entire breeding journey,” said zoo director, Kevin Buley.

Five-year-old tiger Zayana gave birth to two cubs in the early hours of the second day of 2024. Photo / Auckland Zoo

The zoo’s 5-year-old tiger Zayana gave birth to two cubs in the early hours of the second day of 2024, with both born in a sheltered outdoor den and looking like they were doing well.

In a post to the zoo’s Facebook, they wrote Zayana had been doing a “fantastic job rearing both offspring whose healthy growth had seen them become increasingly active and mobile, and exploring their environment with Zayana close by”.

“Working with our keeping staff, our dedicated veterinary team have done absolutely everything that they could have done over the last 72 hours, to give the little cub the best possible chance of recovery after his accident, but it was not to be,” the post read.

Auckland Zoo said their veterinary team had done absolutely everything that they could over the last 72 hours, but it was not to be. Photo / Auckland Zoo

Over the past few days, the Auckland Zoo veterinary team had been able to closely assess the cub’s condition and provide supportive care.

A specialist veterinary neurologist assessed the cub late yesterday.

“Typically, with a mild concussion a marked improvement would be expected within a 72-hour period. However, with a noticeable deterioration in his condition, the team had to make the tough but correct call this morning, to euthanise him,” the zoo’s post read.

The zoo said Zayana is doing a great job caring for the remaining cub, as she has been doing throughout the long weekend.

Sumatran tiger Zayana at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Auckland Zoo

The Auckland Zoo tiger habitat remains closed to visitors while staff closely monitor Zayana and her remaining cub.

In September last year, first-time mother Zayana killed her own newborn cub, a natural, instinctual reaction to losing the first of her litter to a stillbirth.

Zayana gave birth to two cubs in September but unfortunately, one of the cubs was stillborn and the other did not survive.

“Our carnivore [zookeepers] were encouraged to see Zayana’s natural instincts come to the fore when she was faced with the challenging situation,” Auckland Zoo said.

By that, the zoo meant Zayana had killed her other cub.

“In the wild, the mortality rate for juvenile big cats is high - [up to 70 per cent] - and research shows that producing only one offspring creates an even tougher higher-stakes situation,” carnivore team lead Lauren Booth said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.