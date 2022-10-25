Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma explains to Newstalk ZB's Andrew Dickens why he chose to quit parliament as an Independent MP, and where his future lies in politics. Video / Newstalk ZB

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is re-stating his desire for more diversity within his caucus ahead of the selection of National's candidate in the upcoming Hamilton West byelection.

At least seven people are understood to be putting their hat in the ring for National, while Labour seems to have lower interest to run in the byelection forced by the resignation of Gaurav Sharma after his expulsion from the Labour Party last week.

Those interested in the selection for National include business director Rachel Afeaki–Taumoepeau, health professional Dr Frances Hughes, former Mayor Andrew King and the former Hamilton West MP Tim Macindoe, who lost the seat to Sharma in 2020.

The party's board vets those nominated, and a selection panel then decide on a shortlist of a maximum of five. Members of the local electorate then make the final decision on who will stand as National's candidate.

Candidate nominations close on Wednesday ahead of the byelection on December 10.

Luxon has repeatedly referenced his commitment to improving diversity within the party, particularly after the mockery over the photos of the four Pākehā men in blue suits who comprised National's shortlist to contest the Tauranga byelection earlier this year.

This afternoon, women will have an equal share of seats compared with their male counterparts in Parliament after Soraya Peke-Mason's swearing-in as a Labour list MP, replacing outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Speaking to media this morning, Luxon welcomed the milestone and linked it to his own goals for National.

"We've [got] a lot of work to do in the National Party and that's why we've gone through candidate selection and our processes to make sure we're getting rid of unconscious bias, we're opening up to new talent pools."

Luxon recognised the final decision on candidacy sat with local party members, but said he had "set expectations" on the profiles he wanted added to the caucus.

"That message goes down to our individual electorates to make their decisions but what you're seeing already is we've got good candidates coming in across the country.

While he couldn't guarantee National's pick for the Hamilton West byelection would represent the priority placed on diversity, Luxon was confident it would be shown in the party's candidates for next year's general election.

"Watch this space. In the next six months, as we come and announce candidates, you're going to see a lot of diversity."

Former MP Gaurav Sharma resigned from Parliament last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, Labour sources have pointed to Georgie Dansey as their potential candidate, although a few others are said to be weighing it up before nominations close also on Wednesday.

Dansey is understood to have said she is keen to stand again after contesting the Hamilton West selection in 2020 and losing to Sharma in what one source said was a close vote.

Dansey is currently the electorate chair for Labour's Hamilton East electorate. She was 84th on the Labour list – the last placed MP - and – wrote a good-humoured piece in the Spinoff about it.

She revealed she had briefly left Labour to help on Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick's campaign before returning to Labour for the 2020 election. She and partner Ruby have two children.

Sharma has said he will contest the byelection as an independent and plans to set up his own political party.

Other parties are expected to confirm this week if they will contest it.