Armed police searching for fleeing vehicle that reportedly fired shots in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are in pursuit of a car that failed to stop and reportedly fired shots. Photo / File

Hamilton Police are in pursuit of a car that failed to stop and reportedly fired shots. Photo / File

A emergency incident is unfolding in Hamilton tonight as armed police are searching for a vehicle that failed to stop and fled police.

A post on social media said a “major police event” was developing in the suburb of Fairfield.

It says a passenger in a silver BMW “fired a gun shot into the air” near a police patrol car in the suburb about 9.20pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to an incident around 9.20pm in Fairfield where a vehicle failed to remain stopped for police and fled.

Police would not comment on whether any weapons were involved or if shots were fired, but confirmed armed police were responding.

Police inquiries are ongoing in the area to locate the vehicle.

More to come