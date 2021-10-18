Hamilton murder: Trial date set for man after death of 55-year-old woman

The man will go on trial for the woman's murder in 12 months' time.

The man will go on trial for the woman's murder in 12 months' time.

A Hamilton man will go on trial in 12 months' time for the alleged murder of a woman.

The 57-year-old reappeared in the High Court at Hamilton via audio visual link this morning before Justice Graham Lang.

The accused confirmed he wished to change lawyers and that process would now begin.

Justice Lang also set aside five days for his trial in October next year.

Crown prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton also had the name of the victim further suppressed until the man's next appearance in November.

He was remanded in further custody and did not request bail.

Police were called to a flat in Wellington St, Hamilton East, in September where they found a critically injured woman.

She later died of her injuries in Waikato Hospital.

The man initially faced a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, before that was upgraded to murder.

The accused also faces a second charge of injuring with intent which relates to an alleged incident in April this year involving the same victim.