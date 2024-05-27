Charlise Davidson at wing attack for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Lodge Real Estate indoor netball premier results week 4

Melville Vetora Premier 31 v St Paul’s Premier 43

v St Paul’s Premier HGHS Old Girls Premier 61 v Northern United Sports Club Mamba 27

v Northern United Sports Club Mamba Marist Verdettes Premier (1) 43 v FTNC Premier 78

v FTNC Premier Allied HOB Collins Premier 37 v HGHS Langman 62

v HGHS Langman University of Waikato Premier Reserve 80 v Marist Verdettes Premier (2) 23

v Marist Verdettes Premier (2) Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve 56 v Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 25

v Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier University of Waikato Premier 53 v FTNC Premier Reserve 31

v FTNC Premier Reserve St Peter’s Premier 28 v Align Health Rangers Premier 81

The fourth week of the Lodge Real Estate premier indoor competition provided some large scores.

Premier A

The most competitive game was that between University of Waikato Premier and FNTC Premier Reserve. University Premier had a slow start and were ahead by only two goals at the end of the first quarter, and the second quarter was a draw.

In the second half, University Premier stepped it up a gear and had two big quarters to win the game by 53 goals to 31. For University Premier it was a messy first half with a lot of disconnect on attack, especially in the goal third and circle.

Tia Lord at wing attack for Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Changes were made at halftime that resolved some of the issues, including Janna De Graaf coming on strong at goal shoot and posting up nicely under the hoop.

The team came away with a decent win in the end but is yet to reach its full potential.

For FTNC Premier Reserve it was a credible game that the team let get away from them. They were short a few players and Bridie Potts did all she could by playing at wing defence, goal defence, goal attack and centre.

Building on their growing connection, Zoe Rosser at goal shoot and Simone Blackburn at goal attack provided good shooting statistics in the first half.

Anna Baladi at goal keep took some great rebounds and made some well-timed intercepts while Hannah O’Keeffe provided height, strong drives, and perseverance when she was at wing defence.

Unfortunately, the second half had some wayward passes and missed opportunities and catch-up netball meant the team put a lot of pressure on themselves causing unforced errors.

Allied HOB Collins Premier and HGHS Langman had a competitive game as well, and again the first quarter was close with HGHS Langman only three goals ahead.

They increased their lead in the second quarter to be ahead 29 goals to 21 at halftime. They then went from strength to strength in the second half, winning the game 62-37.

FTNC Premier were too good for Marist Verdettes Premier 1. At halftime FTNC Premier led by 37 goals to 19 and they won the game convincingly 78-43.

Zoe Rosser, at GS for FTNC Premier Reserve, shoots while being challenged by Caitlin Pringe at GK for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Align Health Rangers Premier were dominant over St Peter’s Premier despite some good phases of play. At halftime, Rangers Premier led by 44 goals to 17 and they won the game comprehensively 81-28.

Premier B

Melville Vetora Premier and St Paul’s Premier had the closest game in this grade with the first half tight with St Paul’s leading by 22 goals to 18 at halftime. St Paul’s were able to increase their lead over both the third and final quarters to win the game 43-31.

St Paul’s worked hard as a team with each player putting into practice learnings from the week’s trainings.

Olivia Waddell at goal shoot took the ball strongly on attack and was fed accurately by Anika Cowley at wing attack and centre who showed maturity and patience.

The whole team defence helped the circle defence, resulting in many tips and intercepts throughout the match.

Holly McNab at wing attack for Marist Verdettes Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For Melville Premier it was a game of two halves with the team starting strong until halftime. In the third quarter, the team threw away a lot of opportunities, but with their heart the players stayed in the game to the end.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve were confident in their game against Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier winning all four quarters. The halftime score was 24 goals to 13 and the fulltime score was 56-25.

HGHS Old Girls were too good for Northern United Sports Club Mamba.

HGHS Old Girls won every quarter and were particularly dominant in the second and third quarters and were able to restrict NUSC Mamba from scoring many goals in the final quarter. The halftime score was 31 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 61-27.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve dominated in their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 2 with four massive quarters. At halftime, the score was 40 goals to 10 and the final score was 80-23.