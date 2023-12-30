The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault after a man was found dead in a Hamilton driveway yesterday.

Police have also named the homicide victim as Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta.

The 24-year-old Hamilton man, believed to be a Mongrel Mob member, was found dead in a driveway in Sundown Cres in the Hamilton suburb of Melville just after midnight on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson today said police extended their sympathies to his loved ones.

“The homicide investigation in relation to Te Reo’s death is ongoing,” she said in a statement.

“A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault and will be appearing in Hamilton District Court. Further charges are likely.”

Police continue to appeal for any residents of Sundown Crescent who may have relevant CCTV footage to get in touch.

“Initial inquiries indicate that he had earlier been involved in an incident at another property on Sundown Cres,” an earlier police statement said.

“A man linked to that address is assisting police with our inquiries.”

Wickliffe-Heta, 24, was found dead in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Scene guards were in place yesterday at both Sundown Cres houses.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 231230/5501.

Wickliffe-Heta’s loved ones have shared tributes to him on social media.

“Rage in the heavens with your old man,” one person wrote.

Another wrote for Wickliffe-Heta to fly the highest “in the reddest clouds”.

The funeral begins today, with the final funeral service and cremation to be held on Wednesday next week.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



