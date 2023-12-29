The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5 per cent and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

A man was found dead in a driveway in Sundown Cres in the Hamilton suburb of Melville just after midnight.

Police have opened a homicide investigation after the man was found about 12.20am.

“Initial inquiries indicate that he had earlier been involved in an incident at another property on Sundown Cres,” a police statement said.

“A man linked to that address is assisting police with our inquiries.”

Scene guards are in place at both Sundown Cres houses and residents can expect to see more police in the area today as they carry out scene examinations.

Police want to hear from anyone who lives on the street and may have CCTV footage that could help with the investigation.

Anyone who can help or has other information should call 105 and quote file number 231230/5501.