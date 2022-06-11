Police seized four vehicles including a Harley-Davidson MC and about $80,000 cash during Operation Poapoa this week. Photo / NZ Police

Police seized four vehicles including a Harley-Davidson MC and about $80,000 cash during Operation Poapoa this week. Photo / NZ Police

Six men have been charged with possessing, supplying, or importing a variety of party drugs including ecstasy, ketamine, methamphetamine, and mephedrone - known as "meow meow" - after a lengthy and covert police operation.

Mephedrone, also known as White Magic or M-Cat, is a stimulant that is chemically similar to amphetamines and produces effects like ecstasy, cocaine, and amphetamines.

The six accused were arrested by Waikato police yesterday after an operation that began at the end of last year.

Eight search warrants were executed across Hamilton and Auckland, including at a commercial premises, Waikato police Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

"As a result, six men aged between 28 and 33 years were arrested and all appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on a range of charges including participating in organised crime and selling and supplying class A drugs.

"Police seized four vehicles including a Harley-Davidson MC and approximately $80,000 cash."

Alex Noel Hustler, 28, of Taupiri, faces five charges: participating in an organised criminal group between December 21 and 22, 2021; importing the class B drug ecstasy into New Zealand on November 15, and December 13, 2021 at Hamilton; importing the class C drug ketamine into New Zealand at Hamilton on December 13, 2021; and failing to assist in a search by police at Hamilton on June 9.

Hustler was remanded in custody by Judge Simon Menzies in the Hamilton District Court today to reappear at the end of the month.

Boxsey Pouaka Ngataki, 39, of Hamilton, also faces five charges including participating in an organised criminal group and failing to assist in a search.

He is jointly charged with a 28-year-old former Hamilton man and Samuel Andrews, of Māngere, Auckland with supplying ecstasy, ketamine, and mephedrone on May 31 at Hamilton.

This is one of four vehicles seized by police during Operation Poapoa. Photo / NZ Police

The 28-year-old, who was also remanded in custody, faces a total of 17 charges including supplying P, ecstasy, ketamine, and mephedrone at Hamilton between May 23 and May 31.

He is jointly charged with Andrews of supplying P, ecstasy, and ketamine. The pair are also jointly charged with possession of ketamine for supply in Hamilton on June 9, and possession of P for supply on June 8.

Andrews, 33, who faces 11 charges, was also remanded in custody.

Jacob Gilchrist, 30, of Hamilton, faces four charges; participating in an organised criminal group, supplying ketamine and MDMA at Hamilton between April 1, 2022, and June 9, 2022 and possession of MDMA on June 9.

Gilchrist was bailed without plea to reappear with his co-accused on June 30.

Smith said Waikato police continued to investigate, target and dismantle groups involved in the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs within the community.

Police welcomed information from anyone who had concerns about organised crime or the supply of illicit drugs in their community.

* The operation was separate from Operation Bali, in which Customs worked with police in the arrest of 10 people in relation to the alleged importation, sale, and supply of cocaine and methamphetamine.

They all appeared in Wellington District Court on Thursday.