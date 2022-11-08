John Ferris leaves the Hamilton District Court with his supporters after being convicted of dangerous driving after a high speed crash in Wellington in February. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Destiny Church leader has managed to swerve convictions for Covid-19 offences, but his decades-long history of speeding meant he could not escape a dangerous driving charge.

John James Ferris is the pastor of the church in Hamilton and during Covid alert 3 in October last year, he organised two large gatherings of thousands of people at the Claudelands Event Centre to oppose Government restrictions.

Through his lawyer, Tom Sutcliffe, Ferris successfully sought a discharge without conviction on the four charges that resulted, but Judge Kim Saunders could find no reason to discharge him for a high-speed crash in Wellington, given he was travelling at 102km/h on his motorbike at the time.

When pressed on high speed by the judge, Sutcliffe replied, “it does show that perhaps Mr Ferris has a heavy foot ... whether driving his motorcycle or driving his car.”

Ferris, whose supporters filled the public gallery during his appearance, has clocked up 20 offences for speeding since 1989 and last year was suspended from driving for three months.

That had not long been lifted when, on February 17, he overtook a car on Waterloo Quay about 11pm, accelerating to 102km/h, for 94m in the opposite lane.

When he turned back into his lane, his bike hit the median strip. The impact threw him from his bike and he was seriously injured.

“You acknowledge it was dangerous driving and by anyone’s assessment 102km/h in a 50km/h zone, in Waterloo Quay [is dangerous]” Judge Saunders told Ferris.

“It is simply too serious an offence for me to even begin to consider whether the consequences of a conviction would outweigh the serious nature of the offending.”

She convicted him, fined him $1002 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Applying for Ferris’ discharge without conviction on the four Covid-19 related charges - two of organising an outdoor gathering in level 3 and two of attending an outdoor gathering during level 3 - Sutcliffe submitted his client was a prominent and well-respected pastor.

The gatherings were “largely peaceful”, apart from one person who Ferris had said was not part of their Freedom and Rights Coalition organisation.

Sutcliff also took aim at police submissions that dubbed Ferris’ driving as “an act of lunacy”.

Sutcliffe said police were meant to be objective in their submissions and not put in “pejorative” terms.

He also said police were “misguided” by stating that Ferris was in Wellington to attend the protests, which ultimately turned violent.

Sutcliffe said Ferris was on his way to the South Island and simply “popped in” to the Government grounds to see “what it was all about”.

Sutcliffe submitted that Kiwis all had a right to express their views.

“We may not all agree with all the principles that they stand for but there will be some which we all support.”

He said his client was driven to organise the gatherings “out of concern for members of the community”.

“He’s not anti-vax but he was very concerned with the emotional and psychological poverty that some people were forced into.

“That is what drove this man and has driven a number of others around the country.”

Ferris wanted to continue to be able to travel overseas for his work, including to Europe and the United States, and he didn’t want the convictions to stop that from happening.

Judge Saunders accepted Ferris was trying to help people, despite being warned by the Waikato police area commander that he would be charged if went ahead with the gatherings, albeit a “misguided” attempt to help.

She said it would be “unfair” to tarnish Ferris with the same brush as Destiny leader Brian Tamaki as “you are not an anti-vaxxer or opposed to the masks”.

At the time of the gatherings, Ferris had one vaccination and was now fully vaccinated, she said.

He’d also promoted mask use and was now “desperately sorry for the risk he posed to public health, and [is] ashamed and apologetic”, she said.

He ran a 500-strong congregation in Hamilton, which also held various courses. He was also a strong advocate for the Man-Up programme.

“The issue is reconciling your right to freedom and the risk to public health, which the Covid regulations were designed to mitigate.

“You might think this is a fall from grace but you still do have the support of many people.”

Although she discharged him on Covid matters, he was ordered to pay $750 to a charity of his choice.















