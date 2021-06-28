Hamilton City Council says feedback supports an increase in the role of Māori language and history

The strategy's four pillars, or pou; of wellbeing are: history, unity, prosperity and restoration. Photo / Supplied

The strategy's four pillars, or pou; of wellbeing are: history, unity, prosperity and restoration. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council says community feedback supports an increase in the role of Māori language and history in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Last week's meeting of the city council's Community Committee has recommended the adoption of He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing, a strategy to deliver shared outcomes for Māori and all Hamiltonians.

The draft strategy attracted 1000+ submissions during consultation earlier this year, with many submitters wanting to see more measurable outcomes.

That feedback has informed changes in the final strategy so it better reflects the views of residents. New outcomes and measures introduced as a result of community input include:

• An increase in the percentage of the population who report they could hold a conversation in te reo Māori

• More council facilities featuring bilingual signage

• More local Māori history installations.

Guests are welcomed to the He Pou Manawa Ora strategy launch at the Te Parapara Garden at Hamilton Gardens on February 3. Photo / Mike Walen for Hamilton City Council

Other objectives, actions, and measures of the He Pou Manawa Ora strategy include:

• That te reo Māori is seen, heard and celebrated more in everyday council practice and throughout the city

• An increase in the number of attendees and participants celebrating significant Māori events

• An improved understanding and application of mātauranga Māori (knowledge) in council decision making

• An increase in the percentage of Māori rating their overall quality of life positively

• An increase in the percentage of young Māori in employment, education or training

• Improving the water quality of the Waikato River and urban streams and air quality in Hamilton Kirikiriroa

• More new streets with te reo Māori names

• More Māori voting in local body elections.

Community Committee chairman Councillor Mark Bunting was pleased to see the strategy progress to the next stage of being adopted.

"Hamiltonians calling for more measurable outcomes to be delivered by He Pou Manawa Ora means to me that our community has bought in to this strategy and really want to see it be successful.

Consultation with our residents has enhanced the draft strategy, and that's what we're aiming for every time we ask for feedback on our plans.

"As I've said right through this process, when the tide rises, all boats go up with it. Kia piki ngaa wai, kia tiki ngaa waka."

He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing will go to a meeting of full council later in the year for final adoption.

The draft 2021-31 Long-Term Plan has ringfenced $1.35 million to part fund areas of He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing aligned with council's key functions.