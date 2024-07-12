Advertisement
New Zealand

Hamilton carjacking: Woman arrested after stealing vehicle, ramming police car

NZ Herald
Hamilton police have arrested a woman for allegedly carjacking a motorist and then ramming a police car before stealing another car.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said police received a report a woman was threatening the occupants of a car in Nawton about 7.15am today. The woman allegedly stole the car and fled the area.

Officers spotted the car at 11am and signalled for the woman to pull over.

“She failed to do so and fled from police, and a pursuit was initiated,” Lee said.

The woman then rammed a police car and sped away, he said.

Police found the car abandoned “a short time later” on Palm Grove Drive in Western Heights.

Officers then saw the woman allegedly steal another car.

Police laid road spikes and chased the woman “at low speed”, Lee said.

Police used a tactical manoeuvre with their car to stop the woman.

The 26-year-old woman was then arrested. Police charged her with aggravated robbery, burglary, failing to stop and assault among other charges, Lee said.


