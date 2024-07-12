Hamilton police have arrested a woman for allegedly carjacking a motorist and then ramming a police car before stealing another car.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said police received a report a woman was threatening the occupants of a car in Nawton about 7.15am today. The woman allegedly stole the car and fled the area.

Officers spotted the car at 11am and signalled for the woman to pull over.

“She failed to do so and fled from police, and a pursuit was initiated,” Lee said.

The woman then rammed a police car and sped away, he said.