The Bowls Northland Centre Open Singles post section play for women saw Lauren Mills from Kensington, left, finish behind Sarah Childs from Waipu.

Last weekend saw the Centre Open Singles post section play completed.

This event was originally set down for last October and was rained out on the day.

What great finals they were for both men and women, with the scores even on the last end.

Success was achieved by Dean McMurchy (Onerahi) over Jeff Cole (Hikurangi) 19-17 and by Sarah Childs (Waipu) over Lauren Mills (Kensington) 18-17. Well done to Sarah who obtained her first point to a gold star.

In the semifinals, McMurchy beat Ralph Ballinger 21-10 and Cole beat George Lyddiard 21-12. In the women, Childs beat Wendy Sarjeant 20-14 and Mills beat Mona Guttenbeil 21-6.

This weekend sees the Champion of Champion Triples being played at Kamo (men and women) on Saturday and the Champion of Champion Fours being played on Sunday at Ngunguru (men) and Maungakaramea (women).

Those with byes are to report at 10am. The winners will represent Northland at the New Zealand Finals in July. The Champion of Champion Mixed Pairs will be the final Championship scheduled to be played Saturday, May 18.

Hikurangi club will represent Northland in the NZ finals of the Bowls3Five next weekend May 4-5 at Wellington. Good bowling to them.

Saturday, May 4, will also see the Regional 1-5 Year Sixes for the Mercedes trophy played at Kamo starting at 9am. Five rounds will be played and competition will be between Far North, Auckland, North Harbour, Counties-Manukau and Northland. Kensington Club will represent Northland.

Friday, May 17, is scheduled for the Secondary Schools Any Combination Pairs. This event will be played at Kensington. Schools to report at 9am, practice and three rounds of play to follow.

Entries are accepted from schools through Sport Northland.

It’s $10 per player.

Club events next week:

Wednesday, April 1 - Maungaturoto AC Triples

Thursday - One Tree Pt AC Triples

Saturday - Maungakaramea AC Triples. Regional 1-5 Sixes at Kamo.



