Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

'Gutted': Tauranga city councillors react after learning they will be fired

8 minutes to read

Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / File

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

Some Tauranga councillors are "disappointed" and "gutted" after learning a week before Christmas they will lose their jobs in the new year.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has confirmed she will appoint a commission to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.