Hutt City Council confirmed on Friday afternoon it had been contacted by Health New Zealand about some cases of cryptosporidiosis that appeared to be linked to the Te Ngaengae toddlers’ pool and Huia’s hydrotherapy pool.

“These cases are part of a wider outbreak in the Wellington region,” a statement posted online by Hutt City Pools + Fitness said.

“As soon as we were made aware, we took immediate action. Both pools were closed and underwent an intensive treatment process using high chlorine dosage and ultraviolet light, following Public Health guidelines.”

Hutt City Pools + Fitness said there was “no indication” there had been further cases from the complex.

But as a “step further to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our community” some pools had been emptied of water.

“We have decided to close the shallow leisure and deep leisure pools at Te Ngaengae [the main pool remains open] and the Huia hydrotherapy pool so they can be fully drained and refilled with fresh water.”

Te Ngaengae leisure pools should reopen on Saturday morning, it said, while the Huia hydrotherapy pool should reopen by Monday morning.

“Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can exist in pool environments even with standard chlorination. It is not detectable through regular pool water testing,” Hutt City Pools + Fitness said.

“While swimming pools can be a place where this type of bug spreads, cases remain rare.”

Cryptosporidiosis is a disease caused by a microscopic germ (parasite) called Cryptosporidium. Image / CDC

It said to help prevent further spread, it wanted to remind all swimmers to follow Public Health advice not to go into a pool for at least two weeks after experiencing diarrhoea.

“We continue to work closely with Public Health, who are satisfied with our response and have not directed any further action at this time.”

Te Whatu Ora yesterday said there were 32 cases of cryptosporidiosis in the Wellington region, with more than half in Hutt Valley.

Thornley said the number was more than twice what the Wellington region would record for an entire year.

The stomach bug can cause vomiting, cramping and diarrhoea.

“We think that there may well be more people in the community with the illness because not everybody who gets unwell gets to see a doctor and then gets tested,” Thornley told Radio New Zealand.

“So we’re concerned that there may be more cryptosporidiosis out there. What we’re seeing is likely to be the tip of the iceberg.

Campbell Barry was glowing about the pool complex when it opened late last year. Photo / Georgina Campbell

“The crypto bug is not well killed off by normal hand sanitiser so soap and water is best. The crypto bug stays around for a while, so don’t use swimming pools or splash pads or any other aquatic facilities for two weeks after diarrhoea has stopped.

“And if you’re looking after kids and tamariki and taking them to the swimming pool, get them to go to the toilet beforehand and to wash their hands. Where possible, get them to shower before going into the water ... and they need to be in proper swim nappies before they get into the water.”

The Te Ngaengae pool complex in Hutt Valley was opened amid much fanfare in December.

At the time, Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry said: “Te Ngaengae Pool and Fitness is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly facility.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to deliver the pool on time and under budget. This incredible new space is a sign of what we can achieve when council and community work together. I’m really excited about what this means for the future of the Naenae community.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.