About 15 police units are reportedly on the scene in Panmure, Auckland after an incident this evening. Photo / Darren Masters

Panmure residents have heard gunshots believed to be linked to an incident that has left one person in hospital and armed police at the scene.

A resident living a few houses down from where the incident unfolded said she heard gunshots ring out on Benghazi St in Panmure.

"We heard about four shots and didn't know what it was and didn't take any notice at the time," she said.

"But then we heard doors opening and shutting and went outside and there were cops here and the police helicopter flying overhead."

Armed police are on the scene in Panmure. Photo / Darren Masters

She said the street had now been blocked by police.

St John has confirmed one person has been transported to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition after the incident.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to a report of gunshot sounds coming from an address in Panmure about 7.20pm.

Officers continued to make enquiries, they said.

One person at the scene told the Herald about 15 police units had converged on the scene.

More to come.