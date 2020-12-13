Gunshot heard: Armed police respond to firearms incident in Auckland's Manurewa

Armed police are responding to reports of a firearms incident in Manurewa. Photo / Google Maps

Armed police are responding to reports of a firearms incident in South Auckland.

Police say they received a report that someone in Manurewa had fired a gun.

The gunshot was reportedly heard on Christmas Rd.

A witness at the scene said a residential property had been cordoned off and three police cars were parked outside.

He said there were no cars in the driveway.

Police say they are not aware of any injuries, but officers remain at the scene making inquiries.

The police Eagle helicopter has been hovering above the suburb for at least the past hour.

"We are speaking to people in the area and inquiries are ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.

The incident follows a spate of shootings in Ōtara last month involving rival gangs the Killer Beez and Tribesmen in South Auckland - with at least five gang-related shootings in two days.

Armed police were brought into the suburb to counter the outbreak, before the two gangs reached an apparent truce to curb the bloodshed last week.

The Weekend Herald revealed last week that 350 people had been shot across the city in the last five years as authorities wrestle with worsening gun violence.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff has called on police to boost the number of frontline officers and crack down on "lucrative" drug trafficking and organised crime.

He met this week with Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims to communicate his concerns about the rising number of shootings.

Police Minister Poto Williams confirmed she has also been briefed about the level of Auckland gun crime. She is urging Auckland residents to stay calm and "look out for each other" as police work to quell the bloodshed.

- More to come