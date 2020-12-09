Dr Rudi's shooting: Bail refused at man's first court appearance

A 25-year-old glazier has appeared in court after allegedly firing a pistol in a bar on Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

Police said the incident happened at 2.45am on Sunday at Dr Rudi's Rooftop Brewing Co.

The Auckland man was charged with intentionally damaging the glass veranda at Dr Rudi's.

A man has been arrested after a serious incident at Dr Rudi's Rooftop bar in the early hours of Sunday morning. Video / Will Trafford

In court documents, police also alleged he carried a pistol when he was not allowed to.

He was also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

That charge carries a maximum jail term of 14 years.

At Auckland District Court on Thursday, the man appeared before Community Magistrate Leigh Langridge and was denied bail.

Langridge remanded him in custody to March 24.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich earlier this week said police were treating the Dr Rudi's commotion as an isolated incident.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show glass in the ceiling smashing and people running down an escalator at the venue.

A fortnight earlier, a gun was fired at a Karangahape Rd strip club at about 3.25am on Sunday, November 22.