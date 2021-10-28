Gunpoint robbery: Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, evading police for hours

Members of the public are asked to avoid any areas with obvious police activity. Photo / NZME

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint near Taupō and evading police for several hours.

About 11.45am, Taupō Police found a stolen vehicle south of Taupō and signalled for it to stop, which it did briefly before reversing into a police car and taking off at speed and allegedly fleeing, a spokeswoman said.

"Police were able to successfully spike the vehicle a short distance later and the vehicle's tyres subsequently deflated.

"However, the driver continued at high speed for a short distance, before again stopping. The driver then unsuccessfully attempted to steal another vehicle at gunpoint," she alleged.

"He then got back into the original car, drove a short distance further, before stopping once more and stealing a different vehicle, driving a short distance with the two occupants of the car before he forced them out."

The second stolen car was found by police in an area of scrub south of Taupō around 1.30pm and the man was found just before 4pm by a police dog unit and taken into custody.

The man will be appearing in court tomorrow facing numerous charges.

The police spokeswoman said both occupants of the second stolen car were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have been released.