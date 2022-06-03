Gun, drugs and cash seized at Northland gang house

Auckland police inspector Kerry Watson on the firearms incident in East Auckland. Video / NZ Herald / Jack Morz

A gun, bullets, cannabis and cash have been seized and two people have been arrested after Northland police carried out a search warrant on a gang-linked property.

Officers executed a warrant on a house with known gang affiliations in Tikipunga, Whangārei on Thursday.

During the search, a pump-action firearm, ammunition, a large amount of cannabis and more than $1400 in cash were seized, according to Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested and faced 20 charges of supplying methamphetamine and one of selling cannabis.

She was due to reappear in Whangārei District Court on June 10.

A 19-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis for supply and a representative charge of selling cannabis.

He would reappear in the Whangārei District Court in July.

"The ongoing supply of any illicit drug in our communities results in huge social harm, negative health implications and financial harm, particularly to drug users and their families," Plimmer said.

"Police will continue to actively target those with links to organised crime and those involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine in our community."

He encouraged anyone with information about the supply of illicit drugs or illegal possession of firearms to report it online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Armed police have often been seen at incidents related to gang tensions. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It came after police had recently arrested 19 people and 25 charges had been laid after a string of shootings and suspicious fires in Auckland since late last month.

Police went to three shootings and two suspicious fires on Wednesday night that they believe were linked to previous gang violence across the city.

Last week, there were seven shootings in Auckland in one night, and last Sunday an Auckland house and sleepout were sprayed with at least 20 bullets.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said 19 arrests have been made and 25 charges laid for firearms and drug offending as part of the police investigation into the unlawful gang activity across Auckland, known as Operation Dairyland.

Many of the incidents were related to tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Those arrested are affiliated to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs, Rogers said.

"Police have no tolerance for gun violence and the reckless behaviour that has been on display across our communities in recent weeks," Rogers said.

"There is no place in our community for gang tensions and the public will continue to see police responding to any unlawful behaviour by gang members."

Rogers said 12 associates of the Tribesmen were taken into custody last night in Pakuranga and spoken to by police, after armed police and the Armed Offenders Squad responded to a report of suspicious activity potentially involving firearms.

However, no firearms have been located at this stage, Rogers said.

One of the associates will face court in relation to breaching his release conditions.

Since Operation Dairyland started late last month, Rogers said, 21 searches across Auckland have netted nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition.