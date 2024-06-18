A Kiwi sports star has admitted a charge of wilful damage after an incident following Christchurch Cup Day in November last year.

A Kiwi sports star has admitted a charge of wilful damage after an incident following Christchurch Cup Day in November last year.

A sports star accused of dishonestly taking a vehicle and intentional damage in an incident after Christchurch’s annual Cup Day last year has pleaded guilty to a single lesser charge of wilful damage.

He appeared on Friday at Christchurch District Court, where he admitted the reduced charge.

An interim suppression order prevents the Herald from reporting his name and any other details that may identify him.

The man initially faced two charges: taking a car “dishonestly and without claim” but not in circumstances amounting to theft; and intentionally damaging the car owner’s garage door.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges and elected a trial by judge-alone.

However, last week he entered a guilty plea to one charge of wilful damage.

He will be sentenced in October.

The Herald was granted access to the court file and can now report more details about the incident that led to the man being arrested and charged.

According to the police summary of facts, on Wednesday, November 15, last year – the day after Cup Day in Christchurch – the man was at a suburban address.

About 1.20am, the occupants asked him to leave after he was “disrespectful to other house guests”.

He got into a car parked in the driveway.

The keys were inside and he started the car and “accelerated up the driveway”.

“The defendant crashed the vehicle into the victim’s garage, causing substantial damage to the garage and the vehicle,” police said.

“He exited the vehicle and left the address on foot.”

The sportsman was granted interim name suppression when his case was first called in court last year.

That was continued by Judge Katie Elkin early this year after defence lawyer Elizabeth Bulger provided submissions including an affidavit from the man and letters of support.

Details of the submissions cannot be reported due to a suppression order.

The police opposed ongoing name suppression but their reasons are also suppressed for now.

Judge Elkin was satisfied that, at this stage, the man would face “hardship” if his name was published.

She said that, “for a range of reasons”, it was appropriate for suppression to remain in place.

“Publication would cause extreme hardship.

“I have given a full decision but that itself is subject to suppression around the reasons for me reaching the decision that I did.”

The suppression order covers the man’s name and any personal details that would identify him, his specific occupation and the organisation he represents.

A final decision on suppression will be made at sentencing.

The maximum penalty for a person convicted of wilful damage is three months’ prison or a fine of up to $2000.

Neither the man nor his representatives have commented on the matter to date.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.