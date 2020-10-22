Gruesome attack caught on video: 'He was laughing while stabbing the seal'

A young fur seal. Photo / 123rf

The man who raised concerns over a horrific video showing a seal cub being stabbed says he is relieved police have made an arrest.

Police received a complaint on Wednesday about a video circulating on social media app Snapchat depicting animals being harmed in Kaikoura.

The complainant said: "I saw a man with a large knife stand on a seal that had an obvious gash."

"He then proceeded to hold the seal down and stab the animal multiple times and laughing all the while he was filming himself and being filmed by another onlooker."

A police spokeswoman told NZME a 20-year-old man had been charged with cruelty and ill-treatment of an animal.

He has been bailed to appear in Blenheim District Court next week.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate one other person in relation to this incident, understood to a man who recorded the disturbing incident.