Group of people get stuck trying to cross river near Mt Cook in a truck

A river crossing near Mt Cook goes wrong.

A video posted on social media shows the dangers of attempting to cross a river in a vehicle.

In the video posted first to Tik Tok and then on Facebook, a group of people attempt to cross a river near Mt Cook, Canterbury, in their truck when it is overcome with water and begins to sink.

#WATCH A kiwi river crossing gone wrong down in Mt Cook...🚘🌊 Posted by Explore Local NZ on Saturday, October 17, 2020

It does not appear anyone was injured in the river crossing attempt.

The truck is later towed out of the river.

The video received more than 200,000 views in just one day along with nearly 3000 comments.

"Omg! My heart is red line, that freaks me out," one commenter said.

"Everyone calling them clowns. But disregard that, people attempt this crossing all the time." another commented.