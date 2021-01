The body was found by a member of the public at the Grasslees Reserve in Tawa.

A police spokesperson said the deceased person was found by a member of the public at about 6.30am on Wednesday morning, at the Grasslees Reserve in Tawa, roughly 20km north of the Wellington CBD.

They said inquiries into the circumstances of his death were underway, and could not provide any further information.