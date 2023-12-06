Pisa testing shows where Kiwi kids are failing academically, Wellington’s Mayor opens up about drunken night out and safety concerns in the country’s biggest city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Greymouth man has been sentenced to three years and 10 months imprisonment for a number of sexual offences involving multiple victims.

Liam Nixon, 27, was sentenced in the Greymouth District Court today for sexual abuse and online sexual material charges against four victims, between 2016 and 2022.

Charges against Nixon included indecent assault on a male victim who was 10 at the time and sexual connection with the same victim while he was still under 16.

West Coast investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton commended the bravery shown by victims to come forward.

“We acknowledge the significant trauma and long-lasting effects these incidents will have on the victims and their families.

“Despite a result in court, these traumatic events will be with them for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Norton also thanked officers involved in the case for their efforts to ensure Nixon was held to account.

“This result came from tenacious work by detectives in Greymouth and colleagues around New Zealand and in the Australian Federal Police, too.

“Our officers worked tirelessly on this case to ensure that we got justice for our victims, as well as ensuring the offender was held accountable for his actions,” Norton said.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual offending is encouraged to reach out to police or other support services to ensure they receive the required support.

“You can trust that police will take all reports seriously, offer support to the victims and work to ensure the offenders are held accountable for their actions,” said Norton.