Greyhound racing at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway suspended 'indefinitely' pending review

Racing at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway has been suspended until further notice. Photo / NZME

Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway has been closed until further notice pending a review into the track's safety.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) chief executive Glenda Hughes said the decision to close the track was made in consultation with the Racing Integrity Board, amid ongoing safety concerns.

"The health and welfare of our greyhounds is paramount," Hughes said.

GRNZ said an independent assessment and review of the Whanganui track will be "urgently conducted".

"We will use the findings of the assessment to implement the changes necessary to ensure that the track provides consistently safe footing for our greyhounds."

This week the Chronicle reported six dogs were injured in a single day at the track last week.

It was also revealed this year nine dogs had died as a result of racing at the track over the 2020/21 season - five within 18 days.

Animal rights organisation SAFE has repeatedly called for the closure of the track.

In a statement to the Chronicle, spokesperson Will Applebe said a review into the track should have been conducted sooner.

"This is a good result, but it's too late for the countless dogs who have been injured and killed at the Whanganui track this year."

"It's appalling that the GRNZ has taken nine months to take action at this track, especially given the heightened scrutiny of the industry."

Applebe said that the group has hopes the track will remain closed moving forward.

"Ultimately though, until the Government bans greyhound racing, dogs like the ones raced in Whanganui will continue to suffer."

