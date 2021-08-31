Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui greyhound meeting abandoned with no vet available

The 15-race Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club's card at Hatrick Raceway on Wednesday, September 1 has been abandoned because there is no veterinarian available to work on-course under Covid-19 alert level 3.
"Following notification from the Racing Industry Board (RIB) on Tuesday afternoon, GRNZ and the club have pursued all avenues to obtain the services of a vet, but this has come to nothing," GRNZ racing operations and welfare manager Michael Dore said.
"The priority is to now secure a vet for the upcoming Central Districts meetings on Friday night and Monday."