Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui greyhound meeting abandoned with no vet available

Dog racing at Hatrick was abandoned today with no vets available to work under Alert Level 3.

Dog racing at Hatrick was abandoned today with no vets available to work under Alert Level 3.

The 15-race Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club's card at Hatrick Raceway on Wednesday, September 1 has been abandoned because there is no veterinarian available to work on-course under Covid-19 alert level 3.

"Following notification from the Racing Industry Board (RIB) on Tuesday afternoon, GRNZ and the club have pursued all avenues to obtain the services of a vet, but this has come to nothing," GRNZ racing operations and welfare manager Michael Dore said.

"The priority is to now secure a vet for the upcoming Central Districts meetings on Friday night and Monday."