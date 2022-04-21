A greyhound had to be euthanised after being trampled by other dogs at Addington Raceway yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A greyhound had to be euthanised after being trampled by other dogs at Addington Raceway yesterday.

According to the stewards report from the event, Gary collided with other dogs and tumbled shortly after reaching the lure, having just crossed the finish line.

He was trampled by four other dogs, which caused a catastrophic injury to his right front leg, it said.

The dog could be seen limping after the fall and was later euthanised at the track.

SAFE spokesman Will Appelbe said deaths and injuries like this were unavoidable with greyhound racing.

"It's disgraceful that dogs have to endure this kind of treatment for the benefit of the racing industry," said Appelbe.

"The race footage shows several dogs jostling for the lure, which led to the dog's fall and subsequent injuries. It's just another example of how greyhound racing is inherently dangerous, which is well documented by two independent reviews of the industry."

Appelbe said so far in this racing season there have been 7 deaths and over 600 injuries.