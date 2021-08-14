Grey Lynn fire victim stable in hospital, investigation under way

Forensics are carrying out a scene examination following a house fire in Grey Lynn, Auckland last night. Phot / Alex Burton

A person is recovering in hospital and a scene examination is under way at a central Auckland home destroyed by flames.

Two others who were taken to hospital last night after the blaze in Grey Lynn have since been discharged. Police said they suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators, forensics officers and police are this morning examining the cordoned-off flat in a state housing complex on Great North Rd.

Broken windows and charred walls can be seen from outside of the property.

Photo / Alex Burton

A neighbour told the Herald a man who lived at the property was dragged from the home by a woman and a man, and he was seen lying on the ground outside. The two people who dragged him outside were then treated by ambulance staff.

He said the man had lived at the property for at least three years but was "generally a loner". He had not seen the other two people before.

Surrounding neighbours came to have a look and check that "everyone was okay", he said. The complex of around 20 flats "is a little community" he told the Herald.

He said there had been no previous issues in the area.

The property on Great North Rd has been cordoned off while an investigation is underway. Photo / Alex Burton

He saw flames licking the walls of the home around 5.45pm and heard a "pop" when the windows smashed.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage. Police have been speaking with neighbours.

The road between Northland and Coleridge Sts was closed for some time yesterday evening.