Grey Lynn assault: 10 young people randomly attack young man on the street

The incident took place outside a restaurant on Great North Rd. The alleged attackers were found by police on Williamson Ave. Photo / Google

A young man was randomly attacked by a group of 10 young people in Grey Lynn yesterday.

The attack took place outside the restaurant Tiger Burger in a block of shops on Great North Rd at around 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said police received several calls about incidents involving multiple young people yesterday afternoon, including an incident in which a man was assaulted.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was sent to the scene and a person was treated for minor injuries.

It is understood the group of young men began a conversation with the victim outside his work, and he was then attacked without provocation. People from neighbouring shops came to his aid.

Amir Mohammadi, who owns a Turkish kebab shop in the same block, said there were around 25 boys in the group.

He did not witness any attack but said the group was causing mayhem, abusing shop owners and people on the street.

"We were lucky we weren't open yesterday, I think they would have attacked here too."

Mohammadi said he attempted to take a photo of the boys from his car but one of the group threw an object at him.

Police officers caught up with 10 young people near the entrance to Grey Lynn Park on Williamson Ave, about 500 metres away.

No charges have been laid at this stage, the spokeswoman said.

A resident on Williamson Ave said some of the group appeared to be as young as 10 years old, while others in the group appeared to be 16 or 17 years old.

"They came out of [Grey Lynn] park and then the police arrived. They all ran and dispersed - police only got some of them.

"They were giving police a really hard time."