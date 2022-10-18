Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Grey Lynn Airbnb acrimony: Upscale rental sparks suburban stoush after booze-ups

By
5 mins to read
A neighbour has complained to Auckland Council after the Grey Lynn Airbnb next door was the site of what she described as a source of noisy parties and a constant flow of strangers. Video / Supplied

A neighbour has complained to Auckland Council after the Grey Lynn Airbnb next door was the site of what she described as a source of noisy parties and a constant flow of strangers. Video / Supplied

A series of alleged boozy celebrations and noisy guests at a $1700 per night Airbnb has soured relations between a resident of a leafy Auckland street and the owner of the boutique accommodation.

The neighbour,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand