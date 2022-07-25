Green Party MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere. Photo / Paul Taylor

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere has ruled herself out of running for the party co-leadership, leaving James Shaw as the current sole contender.

Former co-leader Shaw failed to get the 75 per cent support needed at the party's AGM at the weekend to retain his position, opening it up to challengers.

As of Monday, Kerekere had left the door open to running against Shaw, saying she was "considering options" and would release a statement after this morning's caucus meeting.

In a statement prior to caucus, Kerekere confirmed she would not be running.

"The whole Green caucus was surprised by the decision of our AGM to reopen nominations for the co-leader role," Kerekere said.

"Like many of my fellow MPs, I received many messages following the AGM; asking me to stand and some members asking me to support other candidates.

"I have taken the time to reflect and discuss with my whānau, party members and Caucus colleagues once we were all in a clearer head space before making any decisions regarding the outcome of recent events.

"Having done so, I will not be running for co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand in this election."

Kerekere said the vote showed the need to listen to members and provide more accountability from co-leaders.

"I believe this election presents an opportunity for any and all candidates who may run to clearly state the progressive, left-wing values which are the only way to achieve the critical system shifts we need to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi, address climate change and inequality, and protect biodiversity.

"I look forward to working with the successful candidate to uphold our Green kaupapa, uplift our Green member voices, and make good Green change as a united Party.

"As we head into the local body elections and the next general election, it is critical for me to continue to push from within and keep our co-leaders and MPs accountable to all we say and do.

"I will not be making any further comment at this time."