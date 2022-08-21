Advertisement

New Zealand|Politics

Great Minds: Mental health crisis - Senior officials admit 'we're not where we want to be'

Officials responsible for overseeing mental health in the restructured health system. From left: Philip Grady from Te Whatu Ora, Aroha Metcalf from Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori health authority, and Dr Arran Culver, acting deputy director-general at the Ministry of Health. Photo / supplied.

By , Alex Spence

Senior officials responsible for overhauling the mental health system have told the Herald they're committed to building a comprehensive national crisis-response service after growing concerns about the lack of support for people in acute psychological

