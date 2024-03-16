Being gay was a factor in his unsuccessful bid for being leader of the Labour Party a decade ago, Grant Roberston says.

In 2013 and 2014, the departing MP ran for the Labour leadership but lost by a small margin. Although he had received the lion’s share of support from his fellow caucus members on both occasions, when additional votes from the party’s broader membership and union affiliations were tallied, he was defeated.

He told TVNZ’s Q+A today that he believed his sexuality was a factor.

“I do think it probably affected that. Although whether I would have been able to win, even without that [being gay], I’m not sure,” Robertson told Q+A.

Grant Robertson says being gay was a factor in his unsuccessful Labour leadership runs. Photo / Marty Melville

“By the time we got to 2014, it was less of an issue the second time around.

“But it continued to be there.”

He entered parliament in 2008 and he spoke of his sexuality in his maiden speech.

“I am proud and comfortable with who I am,” he said.

“My political view is defined by my sexuality only in as much as it has given me an insight into how people can be marginalised and discriminated against, and how much I abhor that.”

It was assumed early in his career he could potentially be the country’s first gay Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchel

It was assumed early in his career he could potentially be the country’s first gay Prime Minister, but after his first unsuccessful bids, he refused to put his hand up last year following Dame Jacinda Ardern’s departure.

“Having been approximate to the job of Prime Minister, I know that if you’ve got a shred of doubt in your mind about whether you want to do it, you shouldn’t do it. That’s basically what the decision came down to,” he told the Herald in February 2023.

Robertson was a valuable member of the Labour caucus and will leave behind a long legacy when he departs next week.

He held many ministerial positions, most prominently in finance between 2017 to 2013. Additionally, he was the Deputy Prime Minister from 2020 and 2023.

When he announced his departure last month, he said he gave “every inch of himself” but admitted he didn’t have much left to go any further in politics after the last election.

He has taken up the role of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Otago. He said the Vice- Chancellor role was “a very special one”, as he had once been a student at Otago.

Mana MP Barbara Edmonds will assume the role of finance spokesperson when Robertson departs.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.