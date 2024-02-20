Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Grant Robertson’s value to Labour has been unquestionable. His success as a Finance Minister is more ambiguous

Derek Cheng
By
8 mins to read
Grant Robertson to retire from politics and major Labour reshuffle announcement. Video / NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

“I want to help build a modern, inclusive New Zealand where we do not accept children growing up in poverty. I believe we should set goals to eliminate poverty in New Zealand, and work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics