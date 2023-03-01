An RNZ documentary on the violent end of the occupation at Parliament grounds. Video / RNZ

By RNZ

On 2 March 2022, police cleared hundreds of people from a sprawling occupation and protest in the area around New Zealand’s Parliament.

The conclusion of the three-week occupation was angry and violent.

Boiling Point, an RNZ documentary, is a comprehensive account of what happened that day.

Previously unseen footage gives fresh insight into the rage that overtook some people. And eyewitness accounts take us back to the chaos, confusion and shock of it all.

Boiling Point is the first major broadcast production to provide a feature-length, straightforward account of the final day of one of Aotearoa’s most infamous protests.