Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also Minister for Child Poverty Reduction. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government has failed to fully meet all three of its key child poverty reduction targets, with one falling short and two within sample errors.

Overall the number of children in child poverty has trended down over the three-year period since all nine measures were established back in 2018, according to a report from Statistics NZ released today.

The Government set three key targets to achieve by June 2021: reducing child poverty before and after housing costs, and the percentage of children experiencing material hardship.

The Government aimed to reduce the percentage of children in poverty before housing costs from 16.5 per cent to 10.5 per cent, but this had only fallen to 13.6 per cent.

The remaining two targets were within sample errors.

On reducing the percentage of children in poverty after housing costs, the target was 17.6 per cent from 22.8 per cent. The 16.3 per cent result was within the sample error of 1.8 per cent.

The third target was to reduce the percentage of children experiencing material hardship from 13.3 per cent to 10.3 per cent. The 11 per cent result was also within the sample error of 1.4 per cent.

Overall 66,500 children had been lifted out of poverty over the time period.

This year's figures are the first to fully take into account the impact of Covid-19, after reporting for the year ended 2020 was stymied due to the first lockdown.

Minister for Child Poverty Reduction Jacinda Arden claimed the statistics showed two out of three targets had been met.

According to Statistics NZ, a target is met if it falls within the lower bound of the sample error.

"Despite Covid-19 causing the greatest global economic downturn since the Great Depression the Government has delivered reductions in child poverty across all nine measures," Arden said.

"These results continue our record of delivering one of the most significant drops in measured child poverty in decades."

Ardern said policies like the wage subsidy and benefit increases had made a difference.

"The reductions in child poverty we've delivered are down to a wide range of policies and measures including the $5.5 billion Families Package, ongoing minimum wage increases, and the implementation of our Free and Healthy School Lunches programme across the country," Ardern said.

The Government also has new three-year targets and aims to more than halve child poverty within 10 years.

"Our plan for achieving our intermediate and long-term targets is based around making progress in three key areas: increasing incomes for families, reducing housing costs and other pressures on low-income households, and changes to support the wider wellbeing of families," Ardern said.

The Government was also continuing to implement recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG), including a full review of the Working for Families system.

"Achieving our longer term 10-year targets will place New Zealand alongside those countries with the lowest rates of poverty and hardship in the world and contribute to our goal of making New Zealand the best place in the world for children and young people," Ardern said.

The Government's child poverty reduction targets:

By 2020/2021:

• Reduce number of children living in poverty before housing costs from 16.5 per cent in the 2017/18 baseline year to 10.5 per cent – reduction of around 70,000 children. 2020/2021 result: 13.6 per cent - target not met (sample error 1.7 per cent).

• Reduce number of children living in poverty after housing costs from 22.8 per cent in the 2017/18 baseline year to 17.6 per cent – a reduction of around 40,000 children. 2020/2021 result: 16.3 per cent - inconclusive (sample error 1.8 per cent).

• Reduce number of children experiencing material hardship from 13 per cent in 2017/18 to 10.3 per cent – a reduction of around 30,000 children. 2020/2021 result: 11 per cent - inconclusive (sample error of 1.4 per cent).

By 2027/2028:

• Reduce the number of children living in poverty, before housing costs, to 5 per cent.

• Reduce the number of children living in poverty, after housing costs, to 10 per cent.

• Reduce material hardship to 6 per cent.