Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins at Big Gay Out discuses sex education in schools and the Prime Ministers State of the Nation address today.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says there will be a reshuffle this week to reallocate portfolios following the retirement of several senior MPs. It appears another retirement may be imminent: Finance spokesman and former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Stopped by media outside his caucus room, Hipkins would not say whether Robertson would remain in his portfolio this week. Robertson had long been expected to retire before the election. He has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he would see out the term.

A likely replacement is former Revenue Minister Barbara Edmonds.

When asked whether Robertson had spoken to him about retiring, Hipkins said: “I’m not making any announcements on behalf of anybody.

“At the appropriate time, when people want to make their own announcements, they will do so,” Hipkins said.

When asked who Labour’s finance spokesperson would be for the next election, Hipkins said: “You’ll just have to wait a bit longer.”

Hipkins confirmed revenue spokeswoman Deborah Russell would stay with the party until the election, but he could not make the same commitment for Robertson.

He said the coming reshuffle would happen this week, and possibly soon. Resignations typically occur at a party’s Tuesday morning caucus meeting, and they tend to be announced shortly afterwards.

No finance question has been lodged for Finance Minister Nicola Willis in Question Time today.

Hipkins faces some searching questions before caucus about his leadership, following a ten point plunge to 15 per cent in his preferred prime minister ranking in Monday night’s 1 News-Verrian poll.

Hipkins said he would not be resigning following the poll.

“I’m energised. I’m looking forward to the year ahead. There’s lots of challenges ahead of us. We’ve got a big job to rebuild the party after the election result last year, and that’s what I’ll be focused on,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said that he expected his preferred prime minister ranking to fall after leaving the Beehive, as opposition leaders tend to get less attention.

“I’m not the prime minister now,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins defended his decision to keep a lower profile over the summer break, and to not put out many press releases criticising the Government’s moves.

Front bench MP Ayesha Verrall said that “overall” Labour’s polling “hasn’t really changed since the election”.

“I wouldn’t expect vastly different results at this stage in the cycle,” Verrall said. She said Hipkins had her full support and she would not seek the leadership if he stood down.

Colleague Camilla Belich said Labour had done well and Hipkins had her “full support” and confidence.

“Labour generally has done really well in the sense that we’re the only party to move in that in that poll.

“We’re going in the right direction,” she said.

National MPs said they believed things were strengthening for the governing coalition, and that the government was “on track.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the polls showed the government was meeting people’s expectations. On Hipkins’ drop as preferred PM, she said she believed it showed he was not focusing on issues that mattered to New Zealanders.

“He’s more interested in petty politics,” she said.

On whether the Treaty debate had anything to do with it, Cameron Brewer said he believed voters could see the government was on the right track overall.

Grant McCallum said it didn’t look like the Treaty debate was having much impact. Asked if he had been getting much feedback from local party members about that issue, he said “no, virtually no feedback whatsoever.”







