Focus Live: Grant Robertson post-cab press conference

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says re-opening to the world is critical for the economic rebuild, so Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's trip to Singapore and Japan is critical, as is the re-opening of the borders.

Robertson announced a further three projects have been approved under the Government's fast-tracking of Resource Management Act, including a wind farm upgrade, a housing development in St Heliers which will create 58 new housing units, and a 315-housing unit development in Lake Hayes.

That brings to 50 the number of projects that have been consented about 15 months more quickly than usual under the provisions to fast-track some projects.

"Growing our economy and creating more jobs while controlling debt are key components to rebuild the economy."

Robertson is taking the reins in today's post-Cabinet press conference, stepping up as Ardern is away.

Robertson also chaired the Government's weekly Cabinet meeting today, a job usually done by Ardern who is on a week-long trade mission to Singapore and Japan.

Robertson is also likely to speak about continued inflation in the economy, ahead of new data out this week that is expected to show annual inflation heading to 7 per cent or higher.

The Government's role in feeding these inflationary pressures is a hotly contested political issue, with National arguing the Government's massive economic stimulus has overcooked the economy.

Robertson has argued that the chief cause of inflation has been supply chain disruption and inflationary pressure coming from overseas, including the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, whose job is to keep inflation stable, weighed into the debate in a speech with the IMF, published this morning.

Orr said that central banks would not be able to achieve their mandates around inflation and maximum sustainable employment on their own.

"We are going to need support," he said.

That would require clear communication with "fiscal authorities" and "how they could assist around more targeted effective fiscal policies".

Those remarks promoted National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis to call for more fiscal restraint from the Government.

"The Finance Minister must heed this warning," she said.

Grant Robertson should take the comments seriously and "rein in extravagant spending plans", Willis said.

Robertson told RNZ this morning the inflation rate would likely rise before falling.

He acknowledged it was likely to get higher before falling, as this had been the forecast of many global commentators.

"I expect that it will be rising as it is right around the world," Robertson said.

"The amount that it rises by is obviously what everyone is debating."

In the US and UK the inflation rate has now topped 8 per cent.

Ardern is currently in Singapore. Today she announced an expansion to New Zealand's working holiday visa scheme with Singapore.

She will later travel to Japan where she will make further trade-related announcements.