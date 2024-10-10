Advertisement
Grandparents Anna and Francis Brenmuhl named as victims of Kirwee fatal crash

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The victims of a fatal two-vehicle crash near Kirwee, Canterbury, have been named as grandparents Anna and Francis Brenmuhl.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on West Coast Rd, west of Christchurch, on Thursday, October 3.

The couple had eight grandchildren and are being remembered as “dearly loved” parents “taken too soon”, according to an online obituary.

“The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Christchurch Hospital ICU for their care and kindness,” said the obituary.

Police said today that Anna, 74, and Francis, 75, were from Kirwee.

Francis Brenmuhl served a term as North Canterbury Federated Farmers president, while his wife was a teacher at Sacred Heart School Reefton.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with their family at this extremely difficult time,” said a police spokesperson.

Their funeral will be held on Monday at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Darfield.

The driver of the other vehicle remains in Christchurch Hospital in stable condition.

“No charges have been laid at this stage,” said a police spokesperson.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

