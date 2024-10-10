Air New Zealand staffer sacked after bypassing Customs queue, Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida and why police are cutting more than 100 jobs.

The victims of a fatal two-vehicle crash near Kirwee, Canterbury, have been named as grandparents Anna and Francis Brenmuhl.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on West Coast Rd, west of Christchurch, on Thursday, October 3.

The couple had eight grandchildren and are being remembered as “dearly loved” parents “taken too soon”, according to an online obituary.

“The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Christchurch Hospital ICU for their care and kindness,” said the obituary.

Police said today that Anna, 74, and Francis, 75, were from Kirwee.