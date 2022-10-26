Greens Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman was asked about the government's response to the situation in Iran. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government is expected to take over Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman’s motion to condemn atrocities committed in Iran after Act stonewalled its progress because Ghahraman had offended leader David Seymour.

Ghahraman, a Kiwi-Iranian, told the Herald yesterday she planned to propose a motion today that the Government “condemn the Iranian authorities’ suppression of protesters and journalists, making clear our view that the use of violence in response to the expression of fundamental human rights by women or any other members of Iranian society is unacceptable”.

Protests in Iran and across the globe were sparked by the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, an Iranian Kurd who died in custody after being detained by the morality police because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.

It comes as two New Zealand social media influencers have recently been allowed to leave Iran after being restricted from exiting the country for months and required assistance from the New Zealand Government.

However, the motion would not have succeeded as Act had indicated it would not support the motion, even though it agreed with its intention. The reason - Act leader David Seymour wanted an apology from Ghahraman for her interruptions to a recent speech of his in the House.

“We’d love to see it go ahead but as we’ve indicated to the Greens, there’s been some behaviour from Golriz towards us we think is unacceptable and she can either ring up and say sorry about that and she’s good to go or transfer it to another Green MP,” Seymour said yesterday.

Asked what was so offensive about her behaviour, Seymour said; “If every MP raised endless, smart-arse points of order in the middle of their speeches, our Parliament would not function”.

Act Party leader David Seymour wants an apology from Golriz Ghahraman before he supports her motion condemning Iran's current regime. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That prompted a strong response from Ghahraman.

“I’m genuinely shocked that after we’ve seen a 22-year-old woman die of brain injuries, that we’ve had 300 other peaceful protesters be murdered, countless others have been detained, that a New Zealand parliamentarian would put his personal feelings ahead of standing for those victims,” she said yesterday.

Following Seymour’s comments, Ghahraman turned to Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and the pair worked late last night to agree on a motion that would be raised - one that was near identical to what the Green MP initially proposed.

“I’m not willing to allow the lives or rights of Iranians be used as a pawn by Seymour,” Ghahraman wrote on Twitter.

“So although it won’t be me, the hope now is the [Minister] can put the motion forward today.”

Min Mahuta and I worked late into the night, to see my motion proceed. I'm not willing to allow the lives or rights of Iranians be used as a pawn by Seymour. So although it won't be me, the hope now is the Min can put the motion forward today. This was the text Seymour blocked pic.twitter.com/77F9wXo5IE — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) October 26, 2022

Seymour today said it was a “wonderful outcome” and considered it a lesson for Ghahraman to “treat the people next door with a bit of dignity”.

“Personally I think having the Minister of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the Government condemn the Iranian regime is exactly what should have happened weeks ago,” he said.

Last week, Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden criticised Ardern for her “deafening silence” regarding incidents in Iran and asked why she wouldn’t stand up for women.

“It’s time for the Government to properly condemn what is happening to women and girls in Iran.”











